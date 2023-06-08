Incest Rape Case | Jammu Crime Branch Arrests Two Absconding Siblings

JAMMU, June 8: The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu Crime Branch Jammu have arrested absconding siblings wanted in incest rape case.

The Crime Branch Spokesman on Thursday said that the accused persons identified as Bittu Singh and Kewal Krishan, both residents of Nagali, Basohli, District Kathua were arrested from Delhi and Surjan Mangyar, Bani, in an incest rape case.

“The case was registered after a complaint was lodged by one Bali Ram S on allegation of rape. The case being of immense Public importance was transferred to Crime Branch Jammu (Now Economic Offences Wing) for in-depth Investigation,” said the spokesman.

He said that after conducting the investigation substantial evidence was collected including FSL opinion and allegations levelled against the accused among two other co-accused persons were proved.

The Charge sheet was produced against the accused persons in the Court of law, said the spokesman.

He added that however, charge sheets against absconding criminals after their arrest have been handed over to Police Station Basohli for further proceedings as warranted under law. (Agencies)