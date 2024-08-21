In Poll Manifesto, J&K Apni Party Promises Statehood Restoration, 500 Units Free Electricity In Winter

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Wednesday released the poll manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in the Union Territory, stating that it will fight for the restoration of full statehood.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

It also said that the party will ensure quashing of public safety acts against Kashmir youth with no heinous crimes.

Addressing a press conference, Apni Party general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, said that the party will fight for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the party will also speak about the public safety acts against Kashmiri youth. “Our agenda will be to release all those youth who have not committed heinous crimes and will work on releasing them under one time amnesty.”

Mir further said that the party will fight to restore the amended laws, protection of land, jobs and return of Kashmiri Pandits.

“The party will work on old pension scheme and we will ensure that 500 units of free electricity is provided for Kashmir region during winters,” he said. (KNO)