In A Major Fillip To MICE Tourism, Global Beauty Divas Visit Kashmir

With a game changer G 20 event, J&K fast emerging as destination for hosting major global, corporate events; Tourism Deptt makes necessary arrangements for the visit

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: In a major fillip to MICE tourism and in a historic development for the tourism industry of J&K, a group of global Beauty Divas visited Kashmir today, as a prelude to the Miss World pageant 2023 with Tourism Department making all necessary arrangements for the visit.

The group includes Miss World, Karolina Bielawska; Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules; Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organization, Julia Eric Morley and her team; Rouble Negi, founder Rouble Negi Art Foundation.

The visit of these Beauty Divas was curated by the Tourism Department in collaboration with Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.

The visit of these celebrities is expected to give a further push to MICE tourism in J&K which is already witnessing a very encouraging scenario after the successful holding of 3rd Working Group meeting of G 20 countries here in May this year. The G 20 event which has proved to be a game changer and a transformative event for the local tourism has led to an increased footfall of foreign travellors visiting the UT which has gone up several notches after the successful event. Several national and international corporate bodies and companies have planned their events in UT and many high profile dignitaries have visited the region in the meantime.

In such a scenario, this visit by renowned beauty queens of the world to Kashmir is going to draw the attention of global tourism market to what J&K is offering in terms of natural beauty, corporate events, wedding tourism, local craft and cuisine besides positioning J&K as a destination to hold major global and corporate events. This is expected to upscale the local tourism, craft and economy like never before.

This positive turn around in the tourism scenario has been achieved with a focused direction and attention from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi whose personalized leadership has led to such a transformative change in the tourism sector of the UT. Home Minister, Amit Shah and Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha have continuously been evaluating the progress of this positive change and guiding the Department in achieving the desired results.

The delegation held an informal chat with the media here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, PME, Jamil Saidi described Kashmir as the crowning jewel of India which has a special place for him. He said the majestic landscape and warm people here reminds him of unity in diversity. He thanked Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and the Tourism Department for hosting them.

Replying to a question, Saidi said J&K is poised to host such major global beauty and corporate events for which he complimented the people concerned.

The visit of global Beauty Divas to Jammu & Kashmir promises to be a blend of elegance, artistry and cultural exchange. Embracing the ethos of art, culture, and international allure, the visit will not only showcase the region’s picturesque landscapes but also provide a global platform for local artists and artisans to interact.

During the visit, divas are expected to immerse themselves in Jammu and Kashmir’s scenic beauty and local artistry with an opportunity to engage with the local community, highlighting the region’s unique heritage.