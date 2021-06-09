In a first, two women Army officers selected to undergo helicopter pilot training

NASHIK (Maharashtra): Two women Army officers have been selected to train as helicopter pilots at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik, informed the Indian Army on Wednesday.

Till now, women officers were assigned only ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.

According to the Army, 15 women officers volunteered to join army aviation, however, only two officers have qualified through the stringent selection process to include the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT) and medicals.

The selected women on successful completion of training at Nashik will join flying duties by July 2022. (AGENCY)