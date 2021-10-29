In a first, J&K troupe to perform Ram Leela in Ayodhya

Jammu, Oct 29: For the first time in the history of Ramleela at Ayodhya, Durga Natak Mandli of district Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir is going to perform at the international platform of Ramleela where troupes from different states and Union Territories as well as other nations are invited to perform & narrate Ramayana.

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Shailender Singh said that Police liaised with authorities and facilitated Durga Natak Mandli Reasi to perform Ramleela at Ram Janam Bhumi at Ayodhya.

The mandli has been allotted 5th November for their performance. Sanjeev Khajuria, multi talented artist and President of the Durga Natak Mandli Reasi is heading the team of forty artists along with their musical instruments.

For female roles, women artists are also included in the team, he said.

Sanjeev Khajuria, President of Durga Natak Mandli Reasi along with his team of artists personally visited District Police Office Reasi to expressed gratitude and discussed other issues of logistics and arrangements of transportation.

Reasi SSP has assured of fulfilling all their requirements to ensure best performance of artists in negotiating this milestone of the more than 50 years old this club of artists of Reasi and wished the artists good luck for the event.

Singh added that Reasi police is providing platform to the youth of Reasi so that they can display their unexplored talent and many such other opportunities will be provided to them in the times to come. (Agencies)