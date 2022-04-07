Imran Khan Loses Supreme Court Battle, Faces No-Trust Vote On Saturday

Islamabad, Apr 7: The dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was “unconstitutional” the Pakistan Supreme Court said today. The no-trust motion will now be held on Saturday.

The no-trust motion against Imran Khan’s government was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Sunday, who called it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan.

Minutes later, Mr Khan called for fresh elections and advised the President for the dissolution of Assembly. The fresh elections was be held within 90 days.

Terming the move “unconstitutional”, the Opposition parties legally challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.