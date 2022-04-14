Imran can try for Kapil Sharma show: Reham Khan

LONDON, Apr 14: Former Pakistan Prime Minister’s ex-wife Reham Khan has once again attacked Imran Khan saying that he has “comedic talent” and he could be a good replacement for Navjot Singh Sidhu’s spot in The Kapil Sharma show.

In a widely circulated video, Reham told a reporter that Imran was “delusional” and mini-Trump”.

She said, “He has become emotional. I feel India should make space for him, maybe Bollywood. I believe he can give an Oscar-winning performance.

“That is up to him. In Bollywood, heroes become villains and villains become more popular. But I feel he also has comedic talent… If nothing else he can go for the vacancy on Kapil Sharma show. He can take Paaji’s (Navjot Sidhu’s) place. As we can see he is also into shero-shairi (Urdu couplets) now. Also, he has a good rapport with Paaji so there can be some sharing with Paaji.”

At the end, the reporter turned to the camera and said: “Kapil Sharma, I am sure you are listening to Reham.”

The comments came amid Imran Khan’s address to a rally in Peshawar days after his ouster. (UNI)