Implementation of safety measures, alumni feedback to be taken into account for assessment of medical colleges

NEW DELHI, Nov 22:

Implementation of safety measures in teaching blocks, hospitals and hostels will be part of the criteria for assessment and rating of medical colleges along with focus on curriculum, research and laboratory facilities, according to a draft framework.

As part of the draft framework prepared by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Quality Council of India, there is a parameter related to survey perception of alumni towards quality and reputation of colleges concerned from where they had completed UG or PG programmes in medical education.

The NMC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Quality Council of India for the purpose of assessment and rating of the medical institutions in July. Both Government and private medical colleges in the country will be assessed and rated from the 2024-25 academic session.

Database of alumni will be provided by the medical college. Perceived quality by alumni will be captured relating to faculty staff, clinical posting, lab and library facilities and teaching hospital. Data for this parameter will be captured from a minimum of 100 alumni, Dr J L Meena, Member Medical Assessment and Rating Board at NMC said on Wednesday.

Also, there is a parameter related to capturing feedback from students pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in the colleges, Dr Meena said.

Anonymous online feedback will be captured from minimum 25 per cent sampled students from each professional year by each programme. Colleges will be required to upload student data in required format.

“Students will be required to give anonymous feedback according to requirements of this parameter. For this parameter, students will rate given facilities on a three points scale,” Dr Meena said.

There is also a parameter related to capturing feedback from 25 per cent randomly selected faculty staff from clinical and non-clinical subjects/specialty for which online feedback form will be circulated among sampled faculty staff, Dr Yogendra Malik, Member Ethics and Medical Registration Board of NMC said.

Under the hostel accommodation capacities and safety measures, the draft stated that with reference to regulations laid down by medical regulator, the college/institution shall make provision to provide accommodation for at least 75 per cent of all students enrolled and interns, and all girl students who request for it, Dr Malik said.

Adequate recreational, dining and round-the-clock security facilities shall be provided at the hostels.

The parameter — “Amount spent on strengthening of Safety Measures in Campus in last 1 year ” — is related to amount spent by Medical College for strengthening safety measures on the entire campus including teaching hospital.

This parameter is related to minimum standard requirements laid down by the medical regulator for providing a safe physical environment to all stakeholders.

Dr Malik said that so far a pilot project involving eight medical colleges — four private and four Government — has been done based on the draft parameters. (PTI)