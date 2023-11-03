Implement NCPCR Manual’s Guidelines In Toto In All Schools: Jammu School Edu

JAMMU, Nov 3: Jammu School Education Department has directed all the Heads of the Department to circulate and implement in toto the guidelines of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) manual in all the schools of the province.

As per the order issued by the Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Sharma, all the Chief Education Officers of Jammu Division referring to the implementation of NCPCR guideline manual in all the schools have stated that the NCPCR deals with the universality and inviolability of child rights and focus on the protection of all children in the age group of 0 to 18 years.

“As you all know that a safe and secure environment is a prerequisite for effective teaching and learning. The importance of safety in schools cannot be denied, as it aids in students’ emotional, mental, and physical development,” the order read.

The Directorate however, directed the CEOs to circulate NCPCR’s Manuals on ‘Safety and Security of Children in Schools among all the schools (both Govt. and Private) for awareness and effective implementation of the guidelines.

Meanwhile a senior official in the Education Department said that in their formative years, children spend more time at school than anywhere else other than their own home.

“At school, children need a secure, positive, and comfortable environment to help them learn and grow. A safe learning environment is essential for students of all ages. Without that they are unable to focus on learning the skills needed for a successful education and future,” he said.

“The issue of school safety is a major concern at all levels of government from local to federal. “School Safety” has been defined as creating a safe environment for children, starting from their homes to their schools and back,” said.

The official added that this includes safety from any kind of abuse, violence, psycho-social issue, disaster: natural and manmade, fire, transportation. Emotional safety is especially important because it is often difficult for teachers and parents to detect emotional problems and difficulties in children.

“Bullying can cause victimized students to suffer from lower self-esteem and daily stress about their well-being,” he said, adding that the children require a healthy and supportive environment to grow and develop.

“In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court ordered that no new government or private school would be given affiliation if the building did not have fire safety measures and earthquake resistant structure,” he said quoting death of 93 children in a fire at a Kumbakonam school in Tamil Nadu five years ago following which, a Bench comprising Justice H Dalveer Bhandari S Bedi said, “Children cannot be compelled to receive education from an unsound and unsafe building.”

“This Manual on Safety and Security of children in Schools will act as comprehensive guidelines for the Education Departments, Educational Boards, school staff, students etc and this will also empower students to learn about safety measures,” he asserted. (AGENCIES)