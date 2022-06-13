Implement Energy Conservation Act

Energy Conservation Act, basically addresses the issues of efficient use of energy as well as how it could be conserved and since the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 and abrogation of Article 370 enjoin upon Jammu and Kashmir to implement the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, a committee was appointed to look into all aspects of it so that it could be implemented in the UT. It is however, two and a half years now since the committee was constituted, still as on date no development has taken place as the committee has not submitted its report/ recommendations so far. On the other hand, we do not feel there is anything more important than power / energy and its various aspects including its judicious use, minimising wastages , reducing its unwanted and ostentatious use mainly in Government buildings and events, and taking effective steps towards its conservation in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, the UT Power Development Department in co-operation with other concerned agencies must shun its lackadaisical approach towards the issue and have all the formalities and requirements completed so that the said Act and the Energy Conservation Building Code were implemented in letter and spirit at an early date.