Impeccable SouthIndian Jewellery Designs

SouthIndianJewellery for long has been intriguing with its intricate designs. Ravelled by the supremacy of deep temple artwork, they are famous for the design and craftsmanship. Here is a quick style check that revisits the grand classics of SouthIndianJewellery

Guttapusalu

The guttapusalu is a famous heritage necklace design from Andhra Pradesh. Pusalu means beads, and gutta is a shoal of small fish. It is called so as it is fringed with clusters of petite pearl beads that look very much like a shoal of little fish. The design is believed to have originated in areas near the ancient pearl fisheries along the Coromandel coast. Guttapusalu design can be weaved either as a gold haram design or into a beautiful necklace. They are made of gold and set with rubies, emeralds and diamonds, with bunches of small pearls adorning the fringe of the necklace. The accents, length and weight of the necklace may vary, but the basis is the same.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her fashion sense, wore a long guttapusalu for her wedding!!

Vaddanam

A versatile accessory, Vaddanam is called kamarband, oddiyanam or as a waist belt. Vaddanam remained as daily wear in medieval times became a royal adornment in the preceding years. In the current times, it is boxed in a locker and often got out on special occasions like weddings, house warming functions and during household celebrations. A gold waist belt comes in a variety of designs, accents, and widths, they are painstakingly crafted in gold, after which the precious stones and pearls are set in place.

Kasulaperu or KasuMalai

Kasulaperu- The Telugu name for it is called KasuMalai in Tamil Nadu, is a necklace constructed using gold coins on which are embossed with a figurine of Goddesses. The most commonly seen is Goddess Lakshmi, who is seen as a symbol of beauty, prosperity, good luck and abundance. Some coins also have on them the Ram Parivar- Ram, Sita and Lakshman.

The origin of the Kasulaperu dates back to the Vedic period. It can also be seen in sculptures and stone carvings found in ancient South Indian temples. The Kasulaperu can be a short necklace or a long one. It can also have more than one layer. One can see the modern versions of this traditional ornament in combination with precious and semi-precious stones.

MamidiPindela or The Manga Malai

Pretty mango shaped motifs are the distinctive accents in the mamidipindela haram, another timeless classic. Known as manga malai in Tamil, these are loved by women of all ages, and they look divine on a beautiful bride.

The mango tree is considered a symbol of fertility and longevity. The mango motifs symbolize life, perfection and eternity.

These necklaces can also be of various lengths and can be in combination with gems, precious and semi-precious stones.

Other noted SouthIndianJewellery designs

Symbolizing royalty,the soul of SouthIndianJewellery remains in its treasured items like few of the above-listedalong with Kante, Chandraharalu, Gullaperu. These are very authentic designs that designers are reinventing to make them relevant to millennial tastes and preference.

Do not miss to add atleast one among the above relics to your Jewellery chest, it is also a great way to pass on as legacy pieces or heirlooms to the gen-next.