Impact of domestic abuse on children

Zoya Rizwan

When it comes to children, domestic abuse can manifest in two ways: they have witnessed it or been first hand victims. Either way, prolonged exposure to such traumatic experiences can have harrowing effects on a child’s mental health. More often than not, parents tend to be negligent towards their child’s psychological well-being. In a country like India, where discussions on mental health and psychological disorders are still stigmatized, one can presume that the lack of attention towards such topics stems from a dismissive and ignorant attitude towards psychological health. Even though people are becoming aware with each passing day, we still have a long way to go before we can proudly claim that mental health has ceased to be a taboo topic.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

One of the most menacing effects that domestic abuse can have is that the child can be subjected to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). This causes them to have recurring thoughts about the traumatic incident, and children may face trouble falling asleep or experience nightmares even if they did manage to sleep. These kids are forced to mature earlier and have to fend for themselves emotionally. They are always on guard and are hyper vigilant. They find it extremely difficult to modulate their emotions, and their behavior turns hostile, which may result in anger outbursts, irritability, prolonged sadness or depression, and the development of irrational fears. They will further continue to isolate themselves and may also get involved in self-destructive behaviors such as substance abuse. They also face difficulty concentrating on a task and may get distracted easily because of intrusive thoughts. Besides, PTSD can also manifest in physical ailments such as somatic symptoms of headache and gut problems. It’s imperative that parents are observant of their child’s behavior and look out for these symptoms and seek to remedy them, as prolonged disturbances in the child’s psychological health can also lead to the child feeling the need to contemplate suicide. Therapeutic interventions such as consulting a psychologist or joining support groups can act as a medium for children to channel their repressed emotions and express them in a cordial environment, which can further help them confront their problems and cope in a healthy and productive manner. Children can benefit from being put in a nurturing and amiable environment as that can help them overcome their adversities and be more resilient in the future.

ANXIETY

Growing up in a hostile and abusive environment can take a devastating toll on a child’s mental well-being. It can completely shatter the child’s sense of security and trust. Bearing witness to violence at home can cause severe anxiety, which can further lead to feelings of alienation and distress. Anxiety in children can arise in the form of generalized anxiety, which usually results in excessive dismay concerning day-to-day activities. Children may also struggle with separation anxiety and social anxiety, and in some cases, may be strained with panic attacks and phobias. The repercussions of this emotional scar that the child has to live with include low self-esteem, chronic stress, and internalizing guilt. Panic attacks can have a detrimental effect on the child’s physical health too. During a panic attack, the child becomes jittery and starts trembling due to the sudden increase in heartbeats and shortness of breath. Perpetual anxiety can completely distort a child’s perspective of the world, and they may grow up to be hypervigilant adults. Some of the common symptoms of anxiety include irritability, frequent outbursts, and crying over petty issues, appetite changes, a pessimistic approach towards life, irregular sleep patterns, and recurring nightmares. Anxiety in children that persists with age can also lead to clinical depression in adulthood, and that’s why it is imperative that the child seeks therapy or counseling for the same. Focusing on the trauma with the help of Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is the most common approach adopted by psychologists to alleviate anxiety in children. In cases of acute anxiety, antidepressants that help boost serotonin levels in the brain are also used. Parents can help the child develop healthy coping mechanisms by recognizing the deleterious impact that it has had on the child, creating a nurturing environment at home, and encouraging open communication.

DEPRESSION

Exposure to violence can completely alter a child’s perception of the world around him/her. It’s like viewing the world through a cracked lens or a translucent one, perhaps. Depression is conceivably the most common psychological disorder that is prevalent among a multitude of people today. Children who demonstrate early signs of depression at a young age are at high risk of developing more psychological ailments as they grow older unless they seek treatment for the same. Witnessing domestic abuse can desensitize children, and they can become highly emotionally unstable. Depression directly attacks a child’s self-esteem, and they develop a disrupted sense of self-worth. The lack of confidence further hinders their interpersonal skills as they become socially anxious individuals. A lack of hope can completely crush any human, so the fact that depression can arise feelings of hopelessness in a naive child is gut-wrenching. This also makes a child suicidal, and they feel so helpless that their gullible minds think that suicide is the only way out. They struggle to concentrate and may lose interest in activities they previously enjoyed. They become highly vulnerable, and one of the most apparent signs of depression in children is frequent outbursts of crying. They may also become insomniacs, struggle with changes in appetite, and face other somatic issues with their physical health. It is worthwhile to know that depression is curable, and one can overcome it through therapy and other strategies, which are inclusive of family therapy, psychoeducation at the school level, and encouraging children to join support groups that involve peers who have dealt with the same issue. This can help act as a medium for children to express their emotions and promote a sense of belonging, which can help eradicate feelings of isolation and loneliness. The most important approach to curb depression is to create a nurturing environment at home and seek therapy, which can help build healthier relationships and help come up with productive coping mechanisms. Intervention by child protective services and law enforcement is also necessary in some cases.

CONCLUSION

The barriers of stigma surrounding mental health problems need to be broken down by encouraging open conversations on psychological issues. The government can intervene by promoting mental health wellness programs and psychoeducation at the school level. Seeking treatment for these disorders at a young age can help prevent cognitive impairment in children and can also help in breaking the intergenerational transmission of violence and abuse.