IMF expresses full confidence in head Georgieva amid China ratings scandal: Statement

Washington, Oct 12: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed confidence in the fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, amid a China ratings scandal, the IMF said in a statement.

“Having looked at all the evidence presented, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director’s leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties. The Board trusts in the Managing Director’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance and integrity in the IMF,” it said.

“At the same time, the Executive Board plans to meet to consider possible additional steps to ensure the strength of institutional safeguards in these areas,” the IMF said.

