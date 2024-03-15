IMF Criticises Pak Finance Ministry Declaration That All Targets Have Been Achieved

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15: The IMF has expressed its displeasure to cash-strapped Pakistan’s claim that it had achieved all structural benchmarks, and quantitative and indicative targets even before scrutinising and completing the review by the global lender.

A team from the International Monetary Fund has reached Islamabad to hold talks before releasing the much-needed final USD 1.1 billion tranche of a $3 billion bailout package which was agreed last year.

According to media reports, the IMF Mission chief Nathan Porter and his colleagues expressed their displeasure that the finance ministry had announced its verdict before the completion of the review process under the USD 3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA) programme, which they had just started and would come up with their prescriptions only after analysing the official data of various sectors of the national economy. (Agencies)