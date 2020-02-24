Illegal entries of 48500 kanal land expunged in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 24: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla convened a meeting of revenue officers to review the progress on directions given in last meeting for expunging the illegal entries of State land, Kahcharai, Common & Forest land.

The Deputy Commissioner was informed by the Assistant Commissioner, Revenue Udhampur that 48500 kanals illegal entries on State land, Kahcharai, common land, forest land have been expunged from the revenue record.

Moreover in this regard, all Tehsildars of the district submitted affidavit that no illegal entry is left in revenue record in their respective Tehsils.

Further DC was informed that 300 kanals State in Udhampur and 400 kanal State land in Chenani has been physically evicted. Weekly schedule has been chalked out by all Tehsildars and submitted to ACR to carry out physical removal of encroachments.

DC directed all Tehsildars and Sub Divisional Magistrates to start anti-encroachment drive in a mission mode and ensure 100 percent eviction of State land, Kahcharai, common land, forest land.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr. Gurvinderjeet Singh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Giri, Sub Divisonal Magistates, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildars of the district attended the meeting.