Illegal arms factory busted in MP; 3 pistols and other items seized, 2 held

MORENA (MP), Aug 11: Police have unearthed an illegal arms factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district and arrested a man-son duo after a video showed a woman washing some pistols with soap to make them shine, an official said.

After verification of the video, a police team on Friday night raided a house in Ganeshpura area from where the illegal arms unit was being operated for the last six months, Mahua police station in-charge Pawan Singh told reporters on Saturday.

Three country-made pistols, several half-made weapons, various other equipment and materials were seized from the factory, he said.

A video showing a woman washing country-made pistols with soap and brush had surfaced on social media, the official said.

The woman’s husband, Shakti Kapoor Sakhwar, and father-in-law Biharilal Sakhwar were arrested for allegedly running the illegal arms factory, he said.

Police registered a case against the accused under the Arms Act and were investigating where they supplied the weapons, the official said.

The accused were on Saturday produced before a local court which sent Biharilal Sakhwar to jail and his son to one-day police custody for interrogation, he added. (PTI)