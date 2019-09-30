IITians making Brand India globally stronger : Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the IITians were making Brand India globally stronger. Delivering his address at the 56th convocation of the IIT-Madras here after distributing awards and certificates, he said that there was confidence in the abilities in the young people of India.

“During my visit to the U.S., in our discussions there was one thread common. It was optimism about New India.. The confidence in the abilities of the young people of India”, he said.

Stating that the Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world, especially in science, technology and innovation. Mr Modi said ”who is powering this? Lot of them are your IIT

seniors. You are making Brand India stronger globally.” “The number of IIT graduates in UPSC will surprise both you and me. You are making India a more developed place”, he added.

”Go to the corporate world, you will see many many who studied in IIT. You are also making India more prosperous”, he added. ”Today as India is aspiring to become a USD five billion dollar economy, your innovation and aspiration of technology will fuel

this dream. It will become the bedrock of India to become the most competitive economy”, he said. (agencies)