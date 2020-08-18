IIT Madras bags 1st position in Atal Innovation ranking, 7 IITS among top 10

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Madras, Bombay and Delhi have bagged the top three positions in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovations Achievements (ARIIA) announced on Tuesday.

The ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities on indicators related to innovation.

The ranking is done in six categories — centrally-funded institutes of national importance, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, deemed universities, private institutions, and women-only higher educational institutions.

In the first category, IISc Bangalore and IIT Kharagpur have bagged the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. (AGENCIES)