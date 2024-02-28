IIM Jammu & NIFT Srinagar ink MoU for collaborative growth

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative endeavors and mutual growth.

The ceremonial signing took place today at Bharat Tex 2024, an esteemed international industry platform hosted at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Bharat Tex 2024 serves as a pivotal stage, spotlighting exhibitions, knowledge sessions, thematic discussions, Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings, Business-to-Business (B2B) networks, and interactive pavilions.

Prof B S Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu, and Prof Javid Ahmad Wani, Director of NIFT Srinagar, inked the MoU in the presence of Director General NIFT, Tanu Kashyap and various delegations, symbolizing a commitment to collaboration across various fronts.

This partnership aims to enhance academic excellence, foster research endeavors, and cultivate entrepreneurial talent in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Also present at the ceremony was Dr Muqbil Burhan, Chairperson of Srinagar Campus, IIM Jammu. Bharat Tex 2024, in its ongoing events, highlights the richness of Indian textiles, reinforcing its image as a custodian of tradition, innovation, and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof B S Sahay expressed profound enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its significance for the growth and development of J&K. He emphasized that the partnership with NIFT Srinagar will open up exciting possibilities for academic collaboration and innovation, which are crucial for the socio-economic advancement of the region.

Dr Javid Ahmad Wani, Director, NIFT Srinagar, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the transformative potential of the collaboration.

The MoU encompasses various areas of collaboration, including academic partnerships, research endeavors, executive education and training programs, joint seminars, conferences, and workshops, initiatives for entrepreneurship and incubation, as well as the sharing of research and campus facilities.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof Dr Sanjeev Malage, Head of International and Domestic Linkages, NIFT Delhi.