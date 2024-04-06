IIM Calcutta’s 468 students awarded MBA degrees at 59th annual convocation

KOLKATA, Apr 6 : A total of 468 students received their MBA degrees at the 59th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, director-in-charge, Professor Saibal Chattopadhyay, said the premier business school is continuously augmenting teaching, learning and academic infrastructure.

He described the graduates as “ambassadors of IIM Calcutta” and urged them to strive towards making the world a better place to live in.

Also, 76 students were awarded degrees for one-year MBAEx programme, while 60 students were awarded degrees for two-year PGDBA programme at the convocation, it said.

Postgraduate diplomas were awarded to 40 students in the Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) programme.

Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak, in his speech as the chief guest, called upon the graduating students to champion professional “entrepreneurship” and spearhead India’s economic ascent.

He shared insights from his own entrepreneurial journey, punctuated with challenges and triumphs, and emphasised the importance of resilience and perseverance.

Praising strides made by India, he envisioned a future where the nation would claim a coveted spot among the world’s top economies.

He called upon the graduating class to “seize this historic opportunity” and become “architects of India’s economic renaissance”.

“I wish for India to certainly see itself in the third place in terms of absolute GDP within the next five years. But between now and 2047, I would like to see India with a USD 30 trillion economy. More importantly, I envision a distribution of per capita income reaching at least USD 15,000, transforming India into a middle-income country. You are the people who can make this Indian dream a reality,” Kotak said.

Advocating a paradigm shift towards “professional entrepreneurship”, Kotak urged the graduates to infuse their careers with an entrepreneurial spirit while upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

He underscored the “symbiotic relationship between ownership mentality and professional excellence as a catalyst for enduring success”.

He highlighted the potential for profitable ventures in sustainable development, aligning financial prosperity with environmental responsibility. (PTI)