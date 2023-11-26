IGP Kashmir reviews security in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 26: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi today conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at the District Police Office here.

A Police spokesman said that the discussions covered a range of crucial topics pertaining to the security scenario in the district.

The IGP Kashmir emphasised a comprehensive evaluation of the current security threats and challenges faced in the district.

He directed the officers to ensure that law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any security incidents.

He laid stress on the importance of seamless coordination among different branches of law enforcement to enhance the overall security apparatus.

The IGP highlighted exploring strategies to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, with a focus on building trust and cooperation. He also laid stress on strengthening the intelligence-sharing mechanisms to stay ahead of potential threats and criminal activities.

While interacting with the officers, the IGP urged the participating officers that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations, besides taking care of vulnerable persons, to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists in Srinagar city.

He also urged them to take all necessary measures to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar City.

VK Birdi urged the Zonal SPs to keep a close watch on anti-national and anti-social elements, besides taking stringent action against such elements as troublemakers and rumour mongers.

He emphasised that they have to be more vigilant and proactive on the ground to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar City.

IGP instructed officers to enhance surveillance and take all proactive steps to maintain peace and stability in Srinagar.

He emphasised that the officers should keep strict surveillance over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under the law against them.

The meeting was attended by distinguished participants, including DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra, ASP Hqrs Sgr, SP PC Srinagar, all Zonal SPs and all GOs of district Srinagar.