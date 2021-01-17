IGP Kashmir pays obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Sunday paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal, Srinagar.

The IGP prayed for peace and prosperity of the people at the shrine.

“Today morning IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar visited Holy Shrine at Dargah #Hazratbal where he paid obeisance and prayed for #peace and prosperity of the people!,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.