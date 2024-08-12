IGP Kashmir For Immediate Uniform Compliance

SRINAGAR, Aug 12: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued a critical directive aimed at addressing the issue of uniform non-compliance among police personnel.

The order responds to increasing concerns over deviations from the department’s uniform policy, including the wearing of T-shirts, beret caps, and non-standard shoes.

Effective immediately, the directive mandates that all officers within the 218 Kashmir Zone adhere strictly to the prescribed uniform standards.

Supervisory officers are instructed to enforce compliance rigorously, with non-compliance subject to severe disciplinary measures.

See order copy click here….