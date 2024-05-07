IGP directs safety, security during polls

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 6: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V. K. Birdi today directed the officers to ensure the safety and security of all stakeholders during the upcoming polls, stressing the need for close coordination with all security agencies.

He issued these directives during a series of meetings held in Shopian, Pulwama, and Awantipora, which aimed to review poll preparedness, the law and order scenario, and security situations in these areas.

The IGP was accompanied by DIG SKR and other senior police officers, during which he interacted with district police chiefs and assessed poll preparedness while taking a comprehensive stock of the security situation in the range.

The discussions, as per police statement, covered various issues including deployment of CAPFs, electoral arrangements at polling booths, and security for contesting candidates and polling day deployment plans.

“District SSPs briefed IGP Kashmir regarding the overall deployment plan, including arrangements made for CAPF companies.”

IGP Kashmir emphasized the necessity for close coordination with all security agencies and proactive measures to prevent any attempts by anti-national elements, ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders.

The visit concluded with a comprehensive review of strategies and action plans devised to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections, police said.