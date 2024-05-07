Better healthcare facilities, infra planned for Amarnath Yatra

Base hospitals to have advanced ICUs; 3 shifts for staff

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, May 6: For this year’s annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, the Health Department will establish six base hospitals at various critical locations, equipped with advanced ICU facilities, in addition to Medical Aid Centers (MACs), Emergency Aid Centers (EACs), oxygen booths and the deployment of trained staff.

According to official details available with Excelsior, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, is setting up 55 medical stations along the pilgrimage route this year, including 6 base hospitals.

The medical stations also include 100-bed hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari, Medical Aid Centers (MACs), Emergency Aid Centers (EACs), and Oxygen Booths to ensure comprehensive healthcare support.

Officials stated that all base hospitals at critical locations like Baltal, Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtani, Sheshnag, and Chandanwari have been equipped with advanced ICU facilities.

These advanced facilities include Automatic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Machines (CPRs), Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs), ventilators, infusion pumps, beds, Portable X-Ray Machines, and other essential medical equipment.

Excelsior has been informed that the strategic placement of facilities such as Liquid Oxygen tanks, Bulk Oxygen Cylinders, Medium Oxygen Cylinders, and Oxygen Concentrators at various base hospitals ensures adequate oxygen availability, along with Liquid Medical Oxygen at Baltal and Chandanwari.

Regarding bed capacity this year, officials stated that the bed strength along the pilgrimage route has significantly increased from 108 to 316 beds. This expansion ensures that pilgrims have access to adequate medical care.

In terms of efficient emergency response, officials mentioned that thirteen dedicated ambulances, including critical care units, along with 25 standby ambulances, will ensure swift emergency response services throughout the pilgrimage route.

Director of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather told Excelsior that they will ensure a seamless Yatra, starting June 29, with special focus on the availability of medical facilities.

“In the public ratings last year, we came first. The preparations are underway, and we will ensure a seamless Yatra this year as well. I will also be holding a meeting with all the stakeholders to outline a plan for the conduct of the Yatra in a better way,” he said.

On the staffing side, officials noted that all medical personnel deployed for the Yatra are trained in high-altitude emergency medicine to proficiently manage altitude-related health issues and emergencies. “The local staff which is going to be part of the Yatra has already undergone High Altitude Training at Dhobiwan.”

Officials said that a total of 1415 staff members will be deployed for Yatra duties in three shifts, including 173 Specialists-which include cardiologists, respiratory physicians, physicians, orthopedicians, and general surgeons-244 Medical Officers, and 998 Paramedical staff.

“Out of the total requirement, 754 staff will be from J&K and 661 have been requested from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India,” officials said.

Regarding infrastructure upgrades, officials stressed that the existing on-route facilities, including civil hospitals, primary health centers, and permanent medical camps, will undergo upgrades to enhance their capacity and effectiveness in providing healthcare services.

The Health Department will also be utilizing technology in the form of telemedicine units and e-Sanjevani services, which, officials said, will be reinstated to facilitate remote medical consultation and support, enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency.

Regarding the accessibility of oxygen booths, officials said that twenty-six strategically placed oxygen booths along the route will ensure continuous access to supplemental oxygen for pilgrims, particularly at high-altitude locations. “Additional oxygen booths will be operationalized at key points along the route for enhanced coverage,” officials said.