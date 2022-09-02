IGNCA’s new diploma courses on Hindu studies, Vedas, Indian epics

NEW DELHI, Sep 2: The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has started new post-graduate diploma courses which focus on Hindu studies, Indian epics Ramayana and Mahabharata and ‘Bharatiya Jnana Parampara’.

About 500 applications have been received and the course is expected to begin soon, a senior official said on Friday.

The IGNCA, which functions under the Ministry of Culture, is offering 11 courses, including four new courses – Hindu Studies, Bharatiya Jnana Parampara, Indian Literature and Museology – that have been launched this year.

“Due to the Covid pandemic, our one-year PG diploma courses had got stalled. And, we have resumed those again this year. Also, among the four new courses, subject matters will focus on Indian epics — Ramayana and Mahabharata, Vedas and Puranas, the ancient Indian literature, traditional Indian knowledge system,” the official said.

Hindu Studies would include subjects like Tattva Vimarsha, Purushartha Vimarsha, Pramana, and Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Students will be provided first-hand opportunity to participate in intellectual discussions and exchanges with leading scholars of the field bringing the contemporary relevance of Hindu Studies, the IGNCA said.

Bharatiya Jnana Parampara — the relevance of Indian knowledge tradition lies in its ability to think out and beyond without any fetters. This will have subjects on Vedas, Puranas and Upavedas, among others.

“These courses are largely targeted at mid-career professionals who wish to enhance their knowledge and most of the applicants for the courses this year are working people, including researchers and those working in the field of art and culture. Even those living abroad can apply but the focus is to have applicants from Delhi-NCR,” the official said.

The existing old course are — post graduate diploma in cultural informatics, cultural management, Buddhist Studies, digital library and data management, South-East (Agneya) Asian Studies, among others.

IGNCA was set up in 1987 to explore, study and disseminate Indian arts, revive the dialogue between India and its neighbours, especially in South and Southeast Asia, in the areas pertaining to the arts. (PTI)