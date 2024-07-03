IG BSF Reviews Operational Readiness Of Force For Amarnath Yatra

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, July 3: Inspector General, Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) Ashok Yadav reviewed on Wednesday the operational readiness of the Force, deployed along the Pahalgam axis in south Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday on the twin tracks of the Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district. Officials said in the first four days, over 74,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice-lingam.

A thick security blanket has been thrown across Kashmir to secure pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra. Besides thousands of police and central armed police force (CAPF) men, the Army has been deployed on the outer parameters and higher reaches along the Yatra route for the safety of pilgrims.

A BSF spokesman said IG BSF inspected the security and surveillance grid to ensure coordinated alertness of the road opening party (ROP) for smooth and safe pilgrimage.

“Ashok Yadav, IPS, IG, reviewed the operational readiness of the BSF troops deployed along the Pahalgam axis for #AmarnathYatra. The IG interacted with the troops & inspected the security & surveillance grid to ensure coordinated alertness of the ROP for smooth & safe pilgrimage,” BSF Kashmir posted on X.

The yatra will end on August 19. Last year, 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the holy shrine, and this year the authorities are expecting numbers to go up.