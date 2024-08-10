IFS officer placed under suspension

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: An IFS officer, Mohan Choudhary of (AGMUT-2014) batch, earlier posted as DFO in J&K and transferred to the UT of Ladakh some time back, has been placed under suspension by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

An order issued by the Union Ministry in this connection on Friday said that Mohan Choudhary was considered transferred to UT of Ladakh as Dy Conservator of Forests (DCF) vide J&K Govt order No. 16-JK(FST)of 2022, dated 13-02-2022 and ordered to join his duty in Ladakh. He was relieved the next day. But he did not join his duties in Ladakh. Moreover, his representation/ reply to the show cause notice, in two parts in June 2024, found to be unsatisfactory and devoid of merit.

“The conduct on the part of Mohan Choudhary (IFS), is in violation of All India Services ( Conduct) Rules, 1968 and therefore, is unbecoming of a Government servant as it amounts to indiscipline, disobeying the orders of the superior, lacking integrity and devotion to the duty and tantamount to dereliction of duty. Now, therefore, pending drawl of Departmental proceedings, the Central Government hereby, places, Mohan Choudhary under suspension. The Forest officer is fixed at the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi,” the order said.