If voted to power, will develop Pir Panchal region: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 26: On the second day of his visit to Rajouri, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his concern over the soaring unemployment, price rise and dwindling economy of the Jammu and Kahmir Union Territory.

click here to watch video

While interacting with party workers and delegation from Thanamandi, Kalakote, Darhal and Rajouri City, Azad said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing multiple challenges as jobs and lands are being taken away from the local people. He said if his party elected to power, he won’t be a mute spectator to the plight of locals and will take all political, and legal initiatives to secure the jobs and land rights of people.

Azad said some regions like Chenab and Pir Panchal face more challenges since they are landlocked and are overlooked by the successive regimes with no job opportunities and economic growth. “When I was heading the Jammu and Kashmir government in erstwhile state, I gave special focus to region and tried to uplift it economically. Since then no one seems to have ever understood the needs and aspirations of the region.

DPAP leader said that the present governing system of administration has left the people upset in Peer Panchal region who deserve better governance at their doorstep. He demanded special recruitment drives in the area. He said the DPAP will restore the Roshni Act since it’s revocation had rendered thousands of families landless who even were possessing the land from the times of Maharaja’s rule.

The people on the occasion also thanked Azad for raising strongly voice against the coercive measures for land eviction in winters and said that his timely intervention saved thousands of families from becoming homeless. He said as per the laws who possessed land for over 20 years should have been granted ownership rights, the way our Government did but here the Government is taking anti people measures and snatched it back.

Azad asked his workers to ensure maximum reach at the grassroots and make people aware of party’s pro people agenda since we have to fight long battle of rights and justice for the people. Sarpanch Yogesh Sharma and many others joined party on the occasion.

Party general secretary RS Chib, Azad, Salman Nizami, Ashok Sharma Riyaz Bashir Naaz, Ch Imran Zaffar, Choudhary Masood, Zahid Malik, Sushil Sharma Vishal Chopra, Arun Sharma and many others were present on the occasion.