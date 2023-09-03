‘IED Like Material’ Found, Destroyed On National Highway In Rajouri

JAMMU, Sept 3: A day after Chief of Army Staff (CAOS), General Manoj Pande concluded his two-day visit of Pir Panchal region, security forces on Sunday found an improvised explosive device (IED) like material on national highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and destroyed it.

Officials said that the IED—like material was spotted alongside NHW at Sangpur village of Rajouri after which the road was closed.

They said that bomb disposal squad of Army carried out necessary technical examination of the material and destroyed it through a controlled mechanism.

Due to this, officials said, movement of vehicles on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway remain suspended for more than two hours on Sunday morning since 5 AM. (KNO)