“Idea Is To Create Safe, Appealing Environment”: CJI Chandrachud After Inaugurating Creche In Supreme Court

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated a creche in the Supreme Court and said that it has a play area, feeding area, sleeping area and a dining area for the young children that will encourage more women lawyers to participate in the legal profession.

CJI Chandrachud said, “We have a large number of young lawyers who come here every day to work. We have a staff of almost 2500 members. The earlier creche was about 198m2. This creche is 450 m2. It can accommodate about 100 children of lawyers and the staff. The idea is to create a safe, very appealing environment.”

“We have a play area, feeding area, sleeping area and a dining area for the young children. This is to encourage more women lawyers to participate in the legal profession without any uncertainty about the safety of their children,” he added.

The CJI further said that other organizations should take the cue from this as it will encourage more women enrolment.

“I hope other organizations take the cue from us and create these facilities because this is a way we can encourage more women to come into the workplace and create safe working conditions for the children,” he said.

After inaugurating the creche, when the CJI sat on the bench to hear the cases, he said, “So sorry we were all late. But we dedicated the new creche to benefit the young men and women lawyers. Earlier creche was about 200 sqm for 30 children but now it’s close to 400 sqm for nearly 100 kids.”

The Chief Justice of India also inaugurated a branch of the Bank of Maharashtra in the Supreme Court earlier today. The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal also accompanied the CJI. (Agencies)