IDBI Bank launches Banking Services 24X7 on WhatsApp

KOLKATA, Oct 16: IDBI Bank Limited today announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp for its customers.

This launch is a part of sustained initiatives the Bank has taken to enable the customers to access banking services remotely at their convenience.

WhatsApp Banking service is being offered through a dedicated WhatsApp verified number ensuring end to end encryption.

WhatsApp Banking facility, shall enable IDBI Bank customers to avail various essential banking services such as account balance information, last five transactions, request for a Cheque book and an Email statement, Interest Rates, as well as details of the IDBI Bank branches/ATMs in the vicinity, to begin with.

Addressing during this launch, Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank, said, “IDBI Bank has always focused on taking initiatives that adds to the customer convenience in availing seamless banking experience.

Launch of banking services on WhatsApp is yet another initiative in this direction through which IDBI Bank aims at creating ease of accessibility and convenience for its customers by offering an instant solution to their immediate basic banking needs from the comfort and safety of their homes.” (UNI)