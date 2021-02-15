ICICIdirect launches ‘I-Alert’

Mumbai, Feb 15: ICICI Securities (I-Sec), one of India’s largest equity house on Monday announced the launch of ‘i-Alert’, an automated alert mechanism on ICICI direct platform to help investors gauge the risk associated with the stocks that they choose to buy.

The mechanism will prompt the customers when they initiate purchase of stocks with weak fundamentals so that they are aware of the risks associated.

Mr Vishal Gulechha, Head Retail Equities, ICICI Securities says, “As large number of new, first-time investors continue to join the market, it is imperative that they are aware of risks associated with speculative investing. i?Alert does precisely that, red flagging stocks which meet any of the predetermined criterion based on promoter pledges, steep price erosion or lack of profitability. Retail investors are better off focusing on fundamentally strong companies which are backed by research, for long term wealth creation.”

This feature will function on both I-Direct website as well as mobile app and is applicable on ‘Cash Buy’ orders section. (UNI)