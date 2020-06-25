ICICI Bank launches Video KYC for Savings Account, Personal Loan and Credit Card

KOLKATA: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a facility that empowers retail customers to complete the ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process, which is required to open a new relationship with the Bank, through video interaction.

The Bank has, to begin with, made the facility available for new customers keen to open a savings account, including a salary account, or avail a personal loan with the Bank.

The facility is also available for customers applying for ‘Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card’, a widely popular credit card variant.

The Bank will shortly extend the ‘Video KYC’ facility to other variants of credit cards, home loans and other retail products.

The Bank is the first in the industry to offer this facility for opening salary accounts and availing a personal loan.

This facility comes handy for customers as it allows them to complete the KYC process digitally within a few minutes, without physically meeting a bank official at the branch or their home.

It gains even more significance during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, as new customers can complete their KYC requirements for an array of banking services remotely and digitally.

The launch is in line with ICICI Bank’s rich legacy of offering customers more convenience through digital processes and solutions, and is based on the guidelines of the RBI’s new KYC norms.

Commenting on the new launch, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, “The facility of doing KYC verification through video interaction brings in a new paradigm as it makes the whole process digital, frictionless and fast to the customer. It assumes special significance at this time, where in the ‘new normal’, people are advised to conduct their activities digitally, as part of their continuing precaution against the Coronavirus pandemic. ”

” Armed with a digital device, PAN card, a pen and paper, a customer can complete his/her KYC process from their home in a matter of few minutes. We have integrated a robust ‘Video KYC’ platform to the account opening, personal loan and credit card processes that makes the experience for the customer simple and secure. Through this process, the new customer’s savings/salary account gets fully operational in a matter of few hours. ”

” We believe that the ‘Video KYC’ facility helps customers and lenders alike to forge a new banking relationship quickly and safely, with zero physical contact. ”

