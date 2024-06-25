ICICI Bank introducesSmartLock for iMobile Pay

KOLKATA, June 25: ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched ‘SmartLock’, a unique safety measure to enable its customers to lock/unlock multiple banking services instantly, without seeking the help from a customer care executive through phone or e-mail.

Available on iMobile Pay, it empowers customers to lock/unlock access to internet banking, UPI (including payments from other UPI apps linked to the Bank account), credit and debit cards, simply by clicking a button, thereby taking the safety of their account in their own hands.

SmartLock, the first-of-its-kind measure in the Indian banking sector, also allows customers to lock/unlock the entire iMobile Pay. Customers can use this feature to deactivate a particular banking service during a period of time. They can also use it in case of a possible fraudulent transaction, said an official.

The ‘SmartLock’ feature allows scheduled standing instructions (SI) and e-mandates to go through, even when a banking service is locked by the customer.

“Safety of our customers’ accounts is of utmost importance to us. The launch of ‘SmartLock’ is yet another effort of the Bank to strengthen the safety and security of the customer’s accounts and safeguard their interest.

“This Do-It-Yourself (DIY) feature provides customers the convenience of enhanced security for banking services in their own hands, in one place. The introduction of ‘SmartLock’ is a part of various ‘safe banking’ initiatives of the Bank.” said the private banker’s digital head Sidharatha Mishra. (UNI)