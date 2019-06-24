ICC World Cup: Mujeeb 3/39 restricts Bangladesh at 262/7

SOUTHAMPTON: Wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim 83 off 87 (4 fours, 1 six) Shakib Al Hasan 51 off 69, Tamim Iqbal 36 took Bangladesh score to 262/7 in 50 overs against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Monday.

Shakib Al Hasan continuing his impressive run scoring ability of (75) South Africa, (64) New Zealand, (121) England, (124) West Indies and another brilliant half century 51 against Afghanistan in 28th over also became the first Bangladesh batsman to pass 1,000 career World Cup runs and 19th man to reach the landmark overall. (AGENCIES)