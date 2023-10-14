Rohit Sizzles In India’s Seven-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

Ahmedabad, Oct 14: Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a much-anticipated World Cup clash here on Saturday.

The hosts thus registered their third win in as many outings in the tournament, while Pakistan suffered their first defeat after winning two matches. It was also India’s eighth successive win over Pakistan in World Cups dating back to 1992.

Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 after Rohit opted to field first.

Then, riding on Rohit’s knock, India completed the chase in 30.3 overs at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls.

From 155 for two, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 191 all out in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/50, Kuldeep Yadav 2/35, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38) lost to India: 192/3 in 30.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 86, Shreyas Iyer 53 not out) by 7 wickets.