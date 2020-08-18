ICC Test Player Rankings: Kohli remains static at no 2, Bumrah slides to 9th spot

DUBAI: India skipper Virat kohli continues to remain at second spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings among batsmen while in the bowling department fellow teammate Jasprit Bumrah has slided to ninth spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings released on Tuesday.

Kohli with second spot has 886 points while Australian Steve Smith also continues to remain static at no one spot with 911 points.

Apart from Kohli other Indian batsmen who are ranked among top ten among with unchanged rankings among batters are Cheteshwar Pujara at 8th spot with 766 points and Ajinkya Rahane 10th spot with 726 points.

While other Indian Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are also in top five with their rankings remaining static among all-rounders at 3rd and 5th spot with 397 and 281 points respectively.

England’s Broad has moved up one slot to second position in the bowlers’ list after a haul of 4/56 while Anderson has moved up two slots to 14th with figures of 3/60, as the pair helped dismiss Pakistan for 236 in their only innings of the match which ended in a draw at Southampton. (AGENCIES)