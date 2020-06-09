ICC: Members hope to end WT20 impasse, figure nominations for chairmanship

New Delhi : The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be hoping to end the impasse surrounding the future of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and sort the nomination process for its next chairman when the board members meet virtually on Wednesday.

The last ICC board meet was a damp squib with leaks of classified e-mails gaining precedence over the agenda. And the board members would expect some concrete decisions to end the logjam over this year’s T20 World Cup Down Under, which looks increasingly improbable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So would the BCCI agree to push their edition (2021) to 2022 if Cricket Australia requests?

“Let ICC first announce what they intend to do with this year’s World T20. There has been no formal announcement with regards to this year’s edition,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI.

“Either India hold their edition as per schedule in 2021 with Australia organising theirs in 2022 or vice versa. In any case, a decision needs to be taken considering the members will need to plan their bilateral engagements,” a senior official privy to ICC board room politics said on conditions of anonymity.

The other aspect will be broadcaster, Star India, which has invested heavily in both the IPL as well as ICC events.

“Star is a stakeholder. Their opinion will also matter,” the official said.

There is speculation that the October-November window for the T20 World cup would be taken up by the IPL if the ICC announces a postponement or cancellation. (AGENCIES)