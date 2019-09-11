I&B Min announces implementation of accessibility standards for hearing-impaired TV audience

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make television programmes accessible to the hearing-impaired audience, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that all news channels will carry a bulletin with sign language interpretation at least once a day.

He also said all channels as well as service providers will run one show per week with subtitles.

The Accessibility Standard for TV Programmes for persons with hearing impairment will be implemented from September 16, 2019, Javadekar said.

“DD News runs a news bulletin with sign language interpretation once a day and on similar lines we have requested other news channels to do so and they have agreed,” he told reporters. (AGENCIES)