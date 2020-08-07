IAF Vice Chief visits forward air bases in Ladakh sector

LEH: Indian Air Force (IAF) vice chief Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Friday visited forward air bases in Ladakh sector of Western Air Command (WAC), including Advance Landing Ground (ALG) Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO).

DBO is the world’s one of the highest advanced landing grounds. Its airstrip can be used for landing aircraft like the AN-32 and the C-130J Super Hercules. The airstrip was reactivated in 2008.

The vice chief also reviewed the operational preparedness at the bases in the Ladakh sector. (AGENCIES)