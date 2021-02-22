IAF to operate two sorties of AN 32 Kargil courier today

SRINAGAR: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday will operate two sorties of AN 32 Kargil courier for passengers who could not travel by road after the closure of the national highway, the only road connecting border district of Kargil in Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir due to accumulation of snow from January 1, 2021.

However, the snow clearance operation on the highway has almost been completed and the highway is likely to reopen very soon.

Chief Coordinator, AN-32 Kargil Courier Service, Aamir Ali said that two sorties of Kargil courier will operate between border district of Kargil and Jammu and Kargil-Srinagar today.

Hundreds of passengers were airlifted from Kargil, Jammu, Srinagar and Chandigrah since the highway was closed since January Ist. (AGENCIES)