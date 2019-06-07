IAF inks Rs 300 crore deal to procure Spice bombs from Israel

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has signed a Rs 300 crore deal with a Israeli defence firm to procure a batch of SPICE 2000 guided bombs, official sources said on Friday.

The IAF had used SPICE bombs in its strikes on a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26.

Sources said the order for the bombs has been placed under the special financial powers given to the armed forces by the Government for emergency purchases.

The deal was signed with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the bombs are expected to be supplied in the next three months, the sources said. (AGENCIES)