IAF Corporal Who Laid Down Life In Poonch Attack Was To Visit Home For Son’s Birthday In 3-Days

NEW DELHI, May 5: Indian Air Force Corporal Vicky Pahade, who laid down his life while fighting the terrorists during an attack on the armed forces convoy in Jammu Kashmir’s Poonch, was supposed to get back his home on Tuesday for his 5-year-old son’s birthday. Pahade, a resident of Nonia-Karbal village of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, was among the five soldiers who suffered injuries after their vehicle came under heavy firing by the terrorists.

The only son in the house, Pahade left behind a grieving family of six – his wife, a five-year-old son, mother and three sisters. Pahade had visited the house last month for the wedding of one of his sisters and returned on April 18 to join the unit.

Was To Return Home In 3 Days

The 33-year-old air warrior joined the Indian Airforce (IAF) in 2011 and has been serving as a soldier since then. According to reports, he was about to visit his family in three days to celebrate the birthday of his son. (Agencies0