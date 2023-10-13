IAF Chief Emphasises On High Operational Preparedness

Guwahati, Oct 13: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhuri has emphasised on the importance of maintaining high operational preparedness at all times, a defence release said on Friday.

Attending a two-day annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders Conference in Tezpur from October 12, the Air Marshal said operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets must be ensured.

He also stressed on the need for the root cause analysis of all accidents and incidents, improve maintenance practices to boost mission effectiveness, and focus on physical and cyber security at all times.

The Air Chief Marshal urged all commanders to continue with their efforts to provide a safe operational flying environment.

He reviewed the operational preparedness of the Eastern Command and expressed satisfaction on its major achievements.

The Chief of Air Staff also awarded trophies to stations for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance and administration.

He was received at the Tezpur Air Force station by the EAC’s Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal S P Dharkar. (Agencies)