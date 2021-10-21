IAF aircraft crashes in MP’s Bhind, pilot injured

Madhya Pradesh: An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Thursday, said police behind Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh informed that the pilot has been injured in the mishap. “An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” Indian Air Force (IAF) (Agencies)