I Wasn’t Invited For World Cup Final: Kapil Dev

Ahmedabad, Nov 19: Former India captain Kapil Dev on Sunday claimed that he was not invited to the World Cup final between the hosts and Australia here.

Kapil, who led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983, said he wanted to travel for the game with the rest of his teammates.

“I wasn’t invited there. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” Kapil told ABP News.