I got COVID-19 because someone else didn’t follow protocols: Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis, saying that he got infected with the virus because someone from his latest film’s crew was careless regarding protocols.

The 51-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19 last week after Kanu Behl, the director of his film “Despatch”, for which he was shooting, contracted the virus.

Bajpayee said filming amid COVID times is seamless if people take necessary precautions.

“You don’t face any problem (while shooting) if COVID-19 protocols by the production are followed. Problem arises when you flout those protocols. I got infected with COVID because someone else didn’t follow the rule and the entire shoot had to be cancelled,” the actor told reporters.

The shoot of “Despatch” has currently been put on hold and will resume in a couple of months.

The actor was speaking at the virtual trailer launch of his upcoming feature “Silence… Can You Hear It”.

Bajpayee, who is under home quarantine, credited the production of “Silence… Can You Hear It”, for putting in place strict COVID-19 protocols which the entire crew followed diligently.

The actor said the guidelines can feel limiting, especially while working, but one has to accept the current times as “our new truth.” (AGENCIES)