I Don’t Think We Are Unbeatable, Need To Play Good Cricket: Rohit Sharma

HYDERABAD, Jan 24: India might be an indomitable force at home, but captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he wouldn’t want to label themselves as “unbeatable” and they need to play consistent cricket to trump England in the five-match series.

The first Test between India and England will start here from Thursday, and Rohit said his primary focus is the strategies of his side.

India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years and the last team to beat the hosts in their own backyard was England under Alastair Cook, back in 2012. (Agencies)