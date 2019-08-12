Hyundai rolls out first Made in India Grand i10 NIOS

CHENNAI, Aug 12: Passenger car maker Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday rolled out its first third generation GRAND i10 NIOS.

A company release here said HMIL MD and CEO S S Kim rolled out the first at its plant at Sriperumbudur, about 40 km from here. The GRAND i10 NIOS depicts the persona of the Athletic Millennial offering more value, more features, more space and more excitement to live a happy millennial life.

Commenting on the first production roll out, Mr S S Kim said “this is a proud moment for us at Hyundai, with over 2.7 million happyt customers the i10 brand (i10 and GRAND i10) has been one of the most loved hatchback in India.”

“And today we are set to create history again with the global first—roll out of third Generation GRAND i10 NIOS, which will set new benchmarks in the hatchback segment, while creating brilliant ownership experience for our customers”, he said. (UNI)